Runnin’ Utes add another transfer, this one a four-star prospect from Big 12 territory

Baylor's Miro Little, right, dribbles past Texas's Chendall Weaver (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Waco, Texas. Little announced he is transferring to Utah. | Julio Cortez

While Utah has seen its share of attrition this offseason through the NCAA transfer portal — with the departure of star guard Deivon Smith the biggest loss — Craig Smith is quietly reassembling his roster for the 2024-25 season.

Another piece of that puzzle came together Tuesday, when former Baylor guard Miro Little announced he is transferring to the Runnin’ Utes program.

The 6-foot-4 guard is rated a four-star transfer prospect by 247 Sports, even after playing sporadic minutes as a freshman for the Bears.

During his one season at Baylor, Little played in 34 games and averaged 7.1 minutes, 1.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game.

The Finland native was rated a top-50 prospect (and top 10 point guard) nationally in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

Little will have three years of eligibility remaining, along with a redshirt season available.

Little is the fourth transfer to join Utah this season, along with guard Mason Madsen and post players Keanu Dawes and Zach Keller.

The Utes currently have five open scholarships for next season.