Utah adds third transfer commit of offseason

Syracuse center Jesse Edwards, left, fights for a rebound against Wake Forest forward Zach Keller during game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, March 4, 2023. Keller announced he is transferring to Utah after two years at Wake Forest. | Adrian Kraus

Craig Smith’s program is adding its third transfer of the offseason.

For the second-straight time, it comes from ACC country, as former Wake Forest post player Zach Keller announced on social media Friday his commitment to Utah.

The 6-foot-10 Keller spent the last two seasons with the Demon Deacons, playing minimal minutes while primarily coming off the bench.

He’s a welcome depth piece, though, for a Utah squad that’s dealt with its share of attrition this offseason.

Keller, who hails from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, started 11 games during his two years at Wake Forest and averaged 10.4 minutes, 1.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in limited opportunities, while shooting 33.8% from the floor.

Keller’s best game this past season came against Utah early in the year, when the Runnin’ Utes beat the Demon Deacons in the Charleston Classic.

The forward earned a rare start with fellow post player Matthew Marsh out with a concussion, and Keller played a career-high 29 minutes against the Utes, putting up a season-high 10 points and five rebounds.

He also hit a pair of 3-pointers, while shooting 4 of 9 from the field.

That started eight straight games where Keller started for Wake Forest, but he saw his minutes diminish after transfer Efton Reid became eligible to play and Marsh returned to action.

Keller was rated a four-star prospect coming out of ThunderRidge High in the 2022 recruiting class and he had a scholarship offer from Utah. He was rated the No. 131 recruit in the country in that year’s recruiting class, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Keller joins a Utah program that has already signed two other transfers, guard Mason Madsen from Boston College and forward Keanu Dawes from Rice.

Keller’s announcement also came just hours after a report that Utah forward Ben Carlson, who still has a year of eligibility remaining, was leaving the program to pursue a pro career.

With Keller’s addition and Carlson’s departure, Utah has five open scholarships.