Runner finishes 1,000 marathons with a total time of 3,363 hours

British man Steve Edwards earned a Guinness World Records title for running 1,000 marathons with an aggregate time of 3,363 hours, 4 minutes and 2 seconds. Photo by Pixabay.com

May 8 (UPI) -- A British man who ran 1,000 marathons over the course of 43 years earned a Guinness World Record for his aggregate time: 3,363 hours, 4 minutes and 2 seconds.

Steve Edwards, 61, finished his 1,000th race on Sunday at the Milton Keynes Marathon in England and was presented with a Guinness World Records certificate for the fastest aggregate time to run 1,000 marathons (male).

Edwards, who ran his first marathon at the age of 18 in 1981, averaged a time of 3 hours, 21 minutes and 47 seconds in his 1,000 runs. He finished every race in under 4 hours.

Edwards is now one of 51 people known to have completed 1,000 marathons, but the rest of the runners all had average times of over 4 hours.

The runner's quest for the world record raised money for Kate's Home Nursing, a charity group where his wife, Teresa, is part of the nursing team.