RUMOR: Florida State working to leave ACC for Big Ten within ‘next month’

Rumor has it that Florida State will be heading to the Big Ten.

Conference expansion and realignment has been major news item for college football for the last two years and it appears another big shake-up is on the way. On Friday, a report came out that Florida State is working to leave the ACC and join the Big Ten within “the next month.”

Blue Bloods Bias shared a report on the potential massive realignment news (which can be found below) on Friday, and it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise honestly. It’s been no secret that Florida State has wanted to get out of the ACC and the latest College Football Playoff snub may have been the breaking point for the Seminoles.

The Big Ten is set to add four teams this upcoming year — USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington — which will push the league to 18 teams. Should Florida State actually be heading to the Big Ten, my assumption would be another program would join them for an even 20 teams. Programs like North Carolina, Miami (FL), Virginia, Clemson, and of course Notre Dame would be top contenders to group with the Seminoles joining the league.

🚨 | REPORT: Florida State may leave the ACC for the Big Ten within the next MONTH Back in August, FSU's Board of Trustees came out with a public statement threatening to LEAVE the ACC because of how far the conference is falling behind financially. Following the exclusion of… pic.twitter.com/PaK0Acwpeu — Blue Bloods Bias (@bluebloodsbias) December 8, 2023

