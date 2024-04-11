Rumor: Colts would ‘run the card in’ for Georgia TE Brock Bowers

The cornerback and receiver positions are two of the biggest needs that the Colts should address in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, if Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is available at pick 15, that’s an opportunity that the Colts might not be able to pass up.

In a recent article from ESPN, Matt Miller was told by a source from a rival team that if Bowers is on the board when the Colts are picking, they would “run the card in.”

The Colts could use another playmaking presence on offense, and Bowers would certainly provide that.

In a so-so tight end class, Bowers is by far the best prospect and would be considered among that group in really any draft class. At Georgia, the 6-3 243-pound Bowers was moved around the formation, lining up in-line, in the slot, and out wide.

Over three seasons, Bowers caught 78 percent of his 224 targets, averaging 14.5 yards per catch with 26 touchdowns. He was very good after the catch with the ball in his hands.

Bowers will make an immediate impact in the Colts’ passing game, giving Anthony Richardson a reliable target on short to intermediate routes with playmaking potential. The ultimate goal will be for Bowers to continue developing into a well-rounded tight end who can leave his mark in several different ways.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com categorized Bowers as an “adequate” blocker. If he can continue to refine that part of his game, Bowers will add some unpredictability to the Colts’ offense.

A tight end who can be a difference-maker in both the passing and running games opens up the playbook for Shane Steichen because Bowers can fill a variety of roles. This will allow Steichen to run a greater variety of plays from fewer formations, creating mismatches not only for Bowers to exploit but for his teammates as well.

That type of player at tight end will also allow Steichen to be able to better disguise play-calls, keeping the defense off-balance, because they don’t know whether a run or passing play is coming, what the tight end’s responsibilities are, or what type of route he may be running.

With the tight end position, in particular, it comes with a very steep learning curve in regards to making the jump from college to the NFL, in large part because of all the responsibilities this player has. A tight end has to know route concepts like a receiver and blocking techniques like a tackle.

Miller also mentions in the article that if Bowers is off the board, the Colts will have their eyes on the cornerback position, mainly Terrion Arnold from Alabama and Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell.

With this being a loaded draft class on the offensive side of the ball, with at least three receivers, four quarterbacks, and potentially a few tackles all being selected before the Colts are on the clock, that will help push down some of the top cornerback prospects.

