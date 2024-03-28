Rui Hachimura is bad luck for Memphis again as Lakers win

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura shoots against Memphis forward Santi Aldama in the first half Wednesday. (Brandon Dill / Associated Press)

Maybe the Grizzlies haven’t learned?

Despite being ravaged by injuries and suspensions, their season largely a throwaway, Wednesday’s game with the Lakers was their first time this year to host the team that ousted them last spring.

But, somehow, Rui Hachimura was still open.

After Hachimura set the tone in the playoff opener a year ago by drilling five three-point shots, he found himself, again, open in Memphis, two feet behind the line just off Beale.

With the Lakers forced to play without Anthony Davis because of a hyper=extended knee he suffered his 52-minute masterpiece Tuesday in Milwaukee, Hachimura’s shooting and commitment on the glass helped the Lakers hold off the Grizzlies in a 136-124 win — the Lakers' fifth straight.

Hachimura made seven of his eight threes — the most makes in his career — as he scored 32 points to lead the Lakers on the second night of a back-to-back. He also grabbed 10 rebounds, his second-straight game with at least 10 rebounds.

The Lakers ruled Davis out pregame, but got LeBron James back after he missed Tuesday’s game against the Bucks due to a lingering ankle issue. James had his fourth triple-double of the season with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists.

All five starters, who included Jaxson Hayes, scored at least 13 points. Hayes finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 26.

The Lakers can continue their season-best five-game winning streak Friday in Indiana against the Pacers.

