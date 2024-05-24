Rugby sevens at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Antoine Dupont hopes to lead France to victory in the men's rugby sevens [Getty Images]

Rugby sevens only made its Olympic Games debut at Rio 2016, although the 15-a-side version featured in four Olympics between 1900 and 1924.

With France superstar Antoine Dupont strengthening the hosts' challenge for gold, the sevens tournament should be a thrilling sport to follow at Paris 2024.

Here is your guide to rugby sevens.

Venue and schedule for rugby sevens at Paris 2024

The Stade de France, the country’s largest stadium and venue for last year's Rugby World Cup final, will stage all the matches.

The men's tournament starts on 24 July and is the first sport of the Paris Games to get under way. After a break for the opening ceremony on 26 July, the action finishes on 27 July with the semi-finals and medal matches.

The women's competition runs from 28 to 30 July.

Twelve men's and women's teams will compete for medals.

How does rugby sevens work?

Played on a full-size pitch but with seven players, teams contest two seven-minute halves per match and play several games in a day.

With only three forwards on the pitch, there are fewer scrums and line-outs than in the 15-a-side game but the rules are the same.

The pace of the game is relentless and with wide-open spaces, players need to have both speed and stamina in attack as well as superb strength and positioning in defence.

Points are scored in the same way as the 15-a-side game: five points for a try, two for a conversion, and three for a drop-goal or penalty.

Have Great Britain qualified for sevens at Paris 2024?

Great Britain have qualified for the women's event but the men's team have yet to secure their place in France. They have one last chance to qualify but will need to win the Olympic repechage tournament in Monaco from 21 to 23 June.

Who are the defending Olympic sevens champions?

Fiji are the two-time defending Olympic men's champions following their popular wins at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

They beat Great Britain in the 2016 final and that silver remains Britain's best Olympic sevens result.

Australia won the women's gold medal in Rio, while New Zealand are the reigning champions.