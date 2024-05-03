Rublev beats Fritz in 2 sets to reach Madrid Open final

MADRID (AP) — Andrey Rublev beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 to reach the final of the Madrid Open on Friday and continue his turnaround on clay.

The eighth-ranked Rublev entered Madrid on a four-game losing streak after early exits in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona. He has won four straight in Spain's capital, including against two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

“It’s crazy," Rublev said. "It’s the good thing about sports, about tennis. One week can change everything, you have to remember that ... because you can’t perform always at 100%, so it is normal there will be ups and downs.”

He will face Felix Auger-Aliassime or Jiri Lehecka, who play later, in Sunday’s final.

Rublev is seeking his 16th career title and his second of the season after winning Hong Kong in January.

Fritz, ranked 13th, entered the match with a 5-3 record against Rublev. He was also seeking his second title of the season, and eighth of his career. He won Delray Beach in February.

After an evenly contested start, Rublev pounced by breaking Fritz from love on his last service game of the first set. He remained in control. Fritz hit seven aces — to Rublev's five — but landed only 55% of his first serves. Rublev landed 75% of his first serves and struck 20 winners to Fritz's 16.

“Mentally I was feeling much better and I was able to perform,” Rublev said. “Putting emotions in the right direction. For sure it has helped me to reach the final.”

On Saturday, top-ranked Iga Swiatek will face No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in a repeat of last year’s women’s final won by Sabalenka.

The men’s side has been hard hit by injuries and fitness concerns.

Novak Djokovic withdrew before the tournament. Top-seeded Jannik Sinner pulled out before the quarterfinals with a hurt hip; Daniil Medvedev retired from his quarterfinal with Lehecka; Alcaraz was hampered by a sore right arm before he fell to Rublev; and Rafael Nadal did what he could before bowing out of what was likely his last appearance in his home country.

