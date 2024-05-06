Royals vs. Brewers game moved up due to severe weather risks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced on Monday morning that its evening game against the Milwaukee Brewers has been moved to 6:10 p.m.

The first pitch was originally scheduled for 6:40 p.m., but the Royals pushed the time up by 30 minutes out of “an abundance of caution due to the potential for inclement weather.”

The Crown Club will open at 4 p.m., outfield gates A and E will open at 4:30 p.m., and all other Kauffman Stadium gates will open at 5 p.m.

