Royals visit the Twins to open 4-game series

Kansas City Royals (34-20, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (28-24, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Alec Marsh (4-1, 2.72 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (3-3, 3.15 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -169, Royals +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals to begin a four-game series.

Minnesota has gone 13-12 at home and 28-24 overall. The Twins are 17-6 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Kansas City is 13-12 on the road and 34-20 overall. Royals hitters have a collective .411 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers leads the Twins with 10 home runs while slugging .523. Jose Miranda is 10-for-33 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has nine home runs, 20 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .307 for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 17-for-45 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .206 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Royals: 8-2, .301 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Kyle Isbel: day-to-day (face), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

