Roy Halladay, 1977-2017: The perfect modern pitcher, the last of his kind

Roy Halladay jumped into the passenger’s seat of the crappy rental car, exhaled a plume of relief through his mouth and said: “I don’t ever want to do that again.” Brad Arnsberg, the driver of the car and Halladay’s pitching coach with the Toronto Blue Jays, snorted a laugh. “I don’t think I’ve ever been that nervous,” Halladay said.

Over the previous half hour, in front of a few dozen Blue Jays minor leaguers at their spring training complex in Dunedin, Florida, Halladay had thrown a 30-or-so-pitch bullpen session. He had won a Cy Young Award and 20 games and silenced Yankee Stadium, and he would throw a perfect game and the second-ever postseason no-hitter and carve a path straight for the Hall of Fame. Here he was, the epitome of unflappable, totally shook.

And that, among so many other things, made Roy Halladay, who died Tuesday at 40 in a single-engine plane crash off the Gulf coast of Florida, truly beloved around the sport. However robotic he carried himself on the pitcher’s mound, that exoskeleton covered something deeply human. Never would he take for granted his successes because he so understood failure. Baseball gave Halladay so much, though not before it borrowed his confidence and self-worth and leveraged them against his future.

What unsettled him that day was the familiarity of it all, of kids in their early 20s who cannot begin to understand the fragility of the game they chose to love in a relationship that’s so often unrequited. He knew failure, tasted it, lived it, drowned in it, escaped from it, fought it, vanquished it. Little moments like this reminded him, anchored him to his origin story, which needed no embellishment because the man it forged so deeply reflected it.

Halladay grew up in Colorado the son of a commercial pilot, blossomed into 6-foot-6 of raw right-handed potential, went to the Blue Jays in the first round of the 1995 draft, rocketed through the organization, arrived in the major leagues at 21 years old, established himself at 22, imploded at 23 and spent the next year rebuilding himself as much mentally as physically. Though to separate those two would be pure folly because Roy Halladay didn’t just rescue his career by marrying the mental with the physical. He nurtured a symbiotic relationship that would define each of the 2,518 1/3 innings he threw between 2001 and his retirement following the 2013 season.