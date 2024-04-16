ROUNDUP: Mohawk High baseball team upends Ellwood City

Apr. 16—The Mohawk High baseball team broke through in the fourth inning Monday.

The Warriors erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs in the fourth frame en route to a 6-1 WPIAL Section 1-3A road win over Ellwood City Lincoln.

Vinny Pezzuolo had two of Mohawk's eight hits. A.J. Verdi and Keigan Hopper plated a pair of markers for the Warriors (5-0 section, 7-1 overall).

Pezzuolo (5-0) started and captured the win. He tossed five innings, allowing two hits and an earned run with four walks and five strikeouts.

Ellwood City (1-5, 3-5) was limited to three hits.

William Nardone (1-2) started and took the loss. Nardone pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and five runs — all earned — with five walks and two strikeouts.

The Warriors scored three runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.

The Wolverines scored their run in the second.

Mohawk hosts Ellwood City at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Shenango 13,

Quaker Valley 3

Jason Malley notched two hits and five RBIs to pace the Wildcats to a Section 1-3A home win over the Quakers.

The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.

Shenango (3-2, 4-4) recorded 12 hits. Trey Ross, Ben Santangelo, Sammy Patton and Jimmy Roe contributed two each.

Patton provided three RBIs.

Joe Campoli started and picked up the win. Campoli pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs with four walks and three strikeouts.

Shenango scored four runs in the first, three in the second, four in the fifth and two more in the sixth.

Seton-La Salle 9,

Laurel 2

The Spartans dropped a Section 2-2A road decision to the Rebels.

Laurel (2-3, 3-3) was held to four hits, two of which coming from Luca Santini.

Santini suffered the loss. He started and tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up 11 hits and nine runs — seven earned — with three walks and five strikeouts.

The Spartans scored a run in the first and another tally in the sixth.

Seton-La Salle scored two runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third and four in the sixth.

Laurel hosts the Rebels at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Neshannock 21,

Beaver Falls 1

The Lancers scored 11 runs in the first inning in a Section 1-3A road win over the Tigers.

Neshannock (3-2, 4-4) needed just eight hits to pick up the easy win.

The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.

Boyd Kurutz collected three hits and four RBIs for the Lancers. Jake Rynd and Hunter Wilson drove in three runs each for Neshannock. Matthew Pallerino plated a pair of markers.

Dom Cubellis started and earned the win. Cubellis worked two innings, giving up a hit and no walks with three strikeouts.

Neshannock scored three more runs in the second and seven in the third.

Beaver Falls (0-6, 0-6) scored its run in the third.

The Lancers will host the Tigers at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Softball

Union 18-15,

Sewickley Academy 0-0

The Lady Scots needed just two hits to rack up an easy Section 1-1A win over the Lady Panthers in the first game of a doubleheader. Union was designated as the home team for this game.

The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.

Tori May drove in five runs for Union and Mia Preuhs added three.

Preuhs pitched a complete game to pick up the win. She allowed no hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Sewickley Academy committed six errors and walked eight batters.

The Lady Scots scored four runs in the first and 14 more in the second.

Union completed the doubleheader sweep with another shutout.

The Lady Scots (5-0, 7-1) posted six total hits, led by Korynne Shannon, Mackenzie Siddall and Olivia Benedict with two apiece.

Siddall and Benedict drove in two runs each. Benedict also delivered a triple.

Shannon tossed all three innings to pick up the win. She gave up no hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Union hosts Northgate at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Shenango 11,

Freedom 1

The Lady Wildcats cruised to a Section 1-2A home decision over the Lady Bulldogs.

The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.

Shenango slugged 14 hits in the win, paced by Emma Herb, Zoe Offie and Kennedi Lyn with three each. Gabryella Moore added a pair.

Herb plated three markers, while Lynn and Brianna Aluisia added two each.

Lynn went the distance to pick up the win. She gave up one hit and one unearned run with a walk and 12 strikeouts.

Shenango scored a run in the first, four in the third, two in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Freedom scored its run in the fourth.

The Lady Wildcats entertain Aliquippa at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Mohawk 15,

Beaver Falls 0

The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.

Mohawk notched nine hits.

Mylie Pistorius, Maya McGreal, Aricka Young and Alivia Hare posted two hits apiece.

McGreal knocked in three runs for the Lady Warriors (3-0, 7-1) and Reagan Magno contributed two.

Pistorius posted a triple as well.

Magno tossed a complete game to pick up the victory. She gave up no hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

Mohawk scored two runs in the first, eight in the second and five in the third.

The Lady Warriors square off against Central Valley at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Laurel 10,

Riverside 0

The Lady Spartans cruised to a Section 1-2A road verdict over the Lady Panthers.

The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.

Laurel (2-0, 4-2) laced nine hits, paced by Addie Deal with two. Mayci Lang drove in three runs, while Ivy Pancher and Deal delivered two apiece.

Deal tossed a complete game to earn the win. She surrendered three hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.

Laurel scored a run in the first, four in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.

The Lady Spartans travel to Neshannock at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Neshannock 15,

New Brighton 0

The Lady Lancers broke the game open with a seven-run second inning in a Section 1-2A home win over the Lady Lions.

The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.

Neshannock (3-0, 5-0) recorded 15 hits, including three by Abigale Measel. Gabby Quinn and Gabby Perod produced two each.

Quinn and Measel plated four markers apiece for the winners. Miley Anderson and Perod added two each.

Quinn slugged a home run.

Measel (1-0) picked up the win, allowing no hits and a walk with eight strikeouts.

Neshannock scored three runs in the first, seven in the second and five in the third.

The Lady Lancers host Laurel at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

New Castle 11,

Moon 7

The Lady 'Canes outslugged the Lady Tigers for a Section 3-5A road victory.

New Castle (1-3, 2-5) broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth.

The Lady 'Canes clubbed 14 total hits, led by Keara Mangieri and Olivia Hood with three each. Gabby Mangieri and Angelina Jay contributed two apiece.

Hood knocked in four markers and Ayceala Rose registered three. Hood posted a triple as well.

Hood (2-5) went the distance to pick up the win. She gave up seven hits and seven runs — one earned — with three walks and nine strikeouts.

New Castle also scored a run in the second and three in the third.

Moon tallied one marker in the first, three in the third and three more in the seventh.

The Lady 'Canes host Western Beaver at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

