ROUNDUP: Braves hold off Panthers for 4-3 baseball victory

Apr. 18—Terre Haute South's three-run fourth inning proved decisive as the visiting Braves topped Riverton Parke 4-3 in high school baseball play Wednesday.

South's offense got support from one-hit pitching by starter Sam Swain, reliever Caleb Hunsucker and closer Ayden Napier. Hunsucker entered in the third inning, threw 3 2/3 innings and got the pitching victory, while Napier handled a scoreless top of the seventh.

Both teams were busy on the base paths after walks; combined 19 bases on balls were issued.

At the plate, South got two hits each from Noah Fields and Napier, while Levi Weidenbenner, Brady Widenbenner and Colin Knopp delivered RBIs. Levi Weidenbenner, Matthew Ewing, Napier and Knopp scored runs for the Braves.

A.J. Goff had Riverton Parke's lone hit. The Panthers scored a single run in the bottom of the sixth to move within 4-3, but South held.

South's record improved to 6-1 going into Friday's home game with Sullivan. Riverton Parke took a 3-7 record into Friday's home game with South Vermillion.

In other high school baseball:

—Robinson 11, Dugger 0 — At Dugger, Maroons pitchers Grayson Brown, Brayden Turner and Gunner Hoalt yielded just one hit and struck out 15 Dugger batters in a shutout victory Wednesday.

Robinson's offense included two hits and four runs batted in by Judson Pinkston, and a hit and two RBI each from Julian Parker and Chayse Aldrich. A.J. Knoblett scored three runs for the Maroons (10-5). Cobb got Dugger's lone hit and took the pitching loss, striking out six Robinson batters in four innings.

Prep softball

—West Vigo 11, Owen Valley 1 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings unleashed seven runs in the second inning, securing the victory on Wednesday.

Two-hit pitching by Jaleigh Lindley led West Vigo's defense. At the plate, Annabel Coulston had three hits and a RBI. Jaycee Elkins hit a three-run homer and doubled, while Lindley homered, singled and drove in three runs. Carlea Funk and Piper Beeler got two hits each, also for the Vikings.

West Vigo took records of 8-4 overall and 3-0 top the Western Indiana Conference into Thursday's home game against South Vermillion.

Earlier this week, the Vikings also won 14-3 at North Putnam on Tuesday, as Elkins homered twice and drove in five urns and Lindley homered once and had four RBI, while Beeler and Parker Auten had two hits each. Funk pitched all five innings. And on Monday, West Vigo's offense rolled to a 10-1 win over visiting Shakamak, led by Grace Rogers' three-hit, three-RBI, two-run effort at bat.

—Robinson 11, Marshall 10 — At Robinson, Ill., the host Maroons rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to win a thriller on Tuesday.

Ella Bunten delivered a triple and three RBI for Robinson. Marshall got four RBI each from McKenzie Davis and Libby McFarland.

The Maroons took a 5-6 record into Thursday's game at Richland County. Marshall carried an 11-5 mark into Thursday's home game with Lawrenceville. The Lions won 8-0 at Oblong on Wednesday.

Prep boys golf

—Terre Haute South 158, Owen Valley 194 — At Gosport, Peyton Turner's 37 led the visiting Braves to victory on Wednesday afternoon at Rolling Meadows Golf Course.

Following Turner for South was Nolan Mishler with a 38, Ezra Sanchez 41, Nick Cherry 42, Nick Stewart 43 and Austin Cheek 44.

—Thunderbirds win — At Linton, North Central's Devan Schimmel shot a 43 to tie White River Valley's Jake Antibus for medalist honors, and the Thunderbirds won the match with a 207 team score at Phil Harris Golf Course on Wednesday.

Prep tennis

Girls

—Sullivan 3, West Vigo 2 — At West Vigo, the visiting Golden Arrows swept the doubles matches Wednesday to remain unbeaten for the season.

Singles — Allie Lasecki (WV) def. Mercedes Ferree 2-1, ret.; Ally McKinney (S) def. India Pigg 6-1, 6-1; Jessa Bark (WV) def. Izzie Jenkins 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles — Ella King-Parker Mischler (S) def. Maddy Bradbury-Lilly Wrin 6-1, 6-1; Emma Crouch-Lexi Deckard (S) def. Somer Ockerman-Bayli Vester 6-0, 6-1.

JV — Sullivan won 7-2.

Next — Sullivan (8-0, 3-0 Western Indiana Conference) hosted Bloomfield on Thursday.

Boys

—Casey 5, Robinson 4 — At Casey, Ill., the Warriors nipped the Maroons in a Little Illini Conference match.

Singles — Avery Tutewiler (C) def. Eli Rosborough 6-4, 6-4; Grant Cochonour (C) def. Aiden Elder 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Owen Schmidt (R) def. Brian Wright 6-3, 6-2; Kellen Sullivan (C) def. Jameson Poorman 6-3, 6-1; Logan Cribelar (C) def. Cody Waggoner 6-1, 6-0; Duke Thompson (R) def. Owen Richardson 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles — Elder-Rosborough (R) def. Cochonour-Tutewiler 6-4, 6-1; Cribelar-Richardson (C) def. Poorman-Schmidt 6-2, 6-3; Thompson-Waggoner (R) def. Sam Doughtee-Alex Hancock 6-2, 6-3.

—Paris 9, Shelbyville 0 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers won all nine matches, limiting Shelbyville to just six total points on Wednesday.

Paris took at 9-2 record into Thursday's competition at Teutopolis.

Singles — Drake Bartos (P) def. Jack McClain (S) 6-1, 6-0; Devin Milner (P) def. Silas Hicks (S) 6-0, 6-1; Ian Theirl (P) def. Conner Boarman (S) 6-0, 6-0; Aidan Creech (P) def. Chase Boarman (S) 6-0, 6-2; Keenan Svendsen (P) def. Will Klepzig (S) 6-0, 6-0; Carson Throneburg (P) def. Caden Bray (S) 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles — Marcus Mitchell/Robert Wells (P) def. McClain/Hicks (S) 6-0, 6-0; Hudson David/Karson Landsaw (P) def. Ch. Boarman/Klepzig (S) 6-1, 6-0; Harris Romero/Koen Brinkerhoff (P) def. Co. Boarman/Bray (S) 6-1, 6-0.

College track

—Rogers-Walton honored — Indiana State's Shomari Rogers-Walton was named Missouri Valley Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Week by the conference on Thursday.

Rogers-Walton won the long jump at last weekend's Gary Wieneke Memorial with a top mark of 7.89 meters (25-feet-10.75), best in the event for a Sycamore or an MVC athlete in 25 years. He currently ranks first in both the MVC and the Great Lakes region and 12th nationally.

The Sycamores are hosting the Gibson Invitational this weekend.

College men's volleyball

—Pomeroys cited by conference — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods' Marko Zolnjan and Brycen Yadao earned All-Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference Second Team honors this week, and the Pomeroys had 10 different student-athletes honored by a vote of league head coaches.

SMWC finished the season with three straight wins and a 17-15 overall mark, giving the team their first-ever winning record in just the second year of the program's existence.

Zolnjan and Yadao were each named to the All-WHAC Second Team while Zolnjan added All-Freshman plaudits as well as was the league's top all-freshman vote getter.

Zolnjan played in 29 matches this season and recorded 301 kills as well as a .270 hitting percentage. He also led the team with 40 service aces during the season. He was second on the team with 170 digs and added 40 total blocks while playing in 94 sets this season. Yadao led the Pomeroys with 207 digs in playing 70 sets this season. He added 15 service aces with 24 set assists over the course of the campaign.

Josh Stembridge was named to the WHAC Champion of Character Team. Eight Pomeroys picked up Academic All-Conference honors including: Josh Stembridge, Christian Green, Julian Green, Andrej Lindner, Yammiel Martinez, Anioma Njokanma, Jonathan Teo and Jacob Wisniewski.