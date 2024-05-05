Round Rock’s Drumgoole does it again for Dragons in triple jump, wins 6A crown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Round Rock senior Xavier Drumgoole repeated as the 6A boys triple jump champion during the UIL track and field championships Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Drumgoole set the winning mark on his first jump, leaping 49 feet, 2.5 inches to edge Spring’s Jaydon Shields by half an inch at 49-2. The event’s podium was tight with Cypress Park’s Jamitrius Jessie coming in third with a mark of 49-1.5.

DAY 2 UIL STATE TRACK: Cedar Park’s Frankenberg ends career with an 800 title at UIL championships

Drumgoole’s winning leap in 2023 was 49-6.5.

Anderson junior Faith Murphy placed second in the 6A girls 800 meters with a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 7.14 seconds, less than a second behind champion Nicole Humphries of Lewisville Flower Mound. She improved her previous personal best that she ran at the regional championships April 20 by more than two seconds.

DAY 1 UIL STATE TRACK: Cameron Yoe’s Flemings claims 4th 400 crown, Griffin wins 110 hurdles for Lago Vista at UIL meet

Vista Ridge’s Emma Wade placed second in the 6A girls 1,600 with a 4:50.13, edging Denton Braswell’s Macy Wingard at the finish line. Wingard finished in 4:50.52 and Klein Cain’s Felicity Hamilton was on their tails finishing in 4:50.88. Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal turned in the fastest time this year in 6A to win, finishing in 4:42.30. Leal also won the 3,200 by more than 15 seconds with a time of 10:02.10, the fastest time in 6A this year.

Class 1A and 6A teams wrapped up the 3-day meet Saturday. Gordon stormed to the 1A boys team championship with 83 points, almost doubling up Rankin with 42 points. Roby claimed the 1A girls title with 60 points ahead of Throckmorton’s 44.

In 6A, Humble Atascocita scored 70 points to win the boys title with Duncanville coming in second with 61. On the girls side, Duncanville got it done and won with 68 points, nine ahead of Alvin Shadow Creek.

2024 UIL track and field team champions

6A boys: Humble Atascocita

6A girls: Duncanville

5A boys: Fort Bend Marshall

5A girls: Lancaster

4A boys: Gilmer and Iowa Colony (tie)

4A girls: Iowa Colony

3A boys: Yoakum and Hallettsville (tie)

3A girls: Universal City Randolph

2A boys: Refugio

2A girls: Refugio and Panhandle (tie)

1A boys: Gordon

1A girls: Roby

