What roster moves down to 80 players mean for Packers

The Green Bay Packers reduced their roster to 80 players on Tuesday by trading away one player, sending another to season-ending injured reserve and releasing two others. Another player was released on Monday.

All NFL teams had to be down to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon. The Packers, over the course of five moves, parted ways with two recent draft picks and a key backup in secondary.

Here’s a closer look at what each individual move means for the Packers:

– Placing safety Will Redmond on injured reserve is good news for four young safeties competing for roster spots behind starters Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage. Redmond, who signed a one-year deal to return to Green Bay, was the favorite to be the No. 3 safety entering the offseason workout program. Now, Henry Black, Vernon Scott, Innis Gaines and rookie Christian Uphoff all have a realistic chance of making the roster and securing an important role. It’s possible two or three of the four listed above will make the team. Redmond was great on special teams, so whichever combination eventually makes the team must be contributors for the third phase right away.

– Releasing linebacker Kamal Martin is good news for both Oren Burks and Ty Summers, who now look like roster locks. They’ve been the second-team linebackers, and each is a core special teams member. With Martin gone, it’s possible another linebacker – like rookie Isaiah McDuffie, or first-year player Ray Wilborn – could push for a roster spot as the fifth player on the depth chart, but the Packers might be happy with the top four as is.

– Trading cornerback Ka’dar Hollman – about a week after trading cornerback Josh Jackson – is more good news for a bunch of cornerbacks on the roster bubble. Rookie Shemar Jean-Charles is probably making the team, and Kabion Ento and newcomer Isaac Yiadom both have a good chance to be the sixth. The Packers got a seventh-round pick in return for Hollman, who wasn’t going to be on the 53-man roster.

Story continues

– Releasing defensive lineman Josh Avery and tight end Daniel Crawford (completed on Monday) doesn’t change much at either position. Neither was expected to make the team.

– The next round of cuts doesn’t come until all teams need to be at 53 players. The Packers finish the preseason on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

List