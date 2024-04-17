Ross Chastain returning to DGM Racing's Xfinity program

Ross Chastain will return to DGM Racing's Xfinity program for five races this season.

Chastain, who will drive the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro, will make his season debut for the team April 27 at Dover Motor Speedway.

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety will serve as the primary partner while promoting its "Drive Sober Arrive Alive" campaign.

DGM Racing did not announce the rest of Chastain's five-race schedule.

“It’s always a pleasure to welcome Ross back to the team and build on our momentum from years past,” said team owner Mario Gosselin in a statement.

“We’re thankful for the partnership with Chevrolet and to Trackhouse Racing for allowing him to compete with us year after year!”

Chastain has made nine starts for DGM Racing since the start of the 2022 season. He has delivered a pair of fourth-place finishes for the team — one at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and one at Watkins Glen International.

Chastain has 12 previous Xfinity starts at Dover, all with JD Motorsports and Kaulig Racing. His last two starts at the Monster Mile were in 2020. Chastain finished third and second.