Rory McIlroy says LIV Golf rumors are false: 'I'll play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career'

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Rory McIlroy dismissed unsubstantiated reports that he was negotiating a potential deal to join LIV Golf and reiterated his support for the PGA Tour and the need for the professional game to be reunited.

In an exclusive interview with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis on Tuesday at the RBC Heritage, McIlroy was asked about reports that LIV Golf had offered him $850 million to join the breakaway league.

“I honestly don’t know how these things get started, I’ve never been offered a number [potential deal] from LIV and I’ve never contemplated going to LIV,” he said. “I think I’ve made it clear over the past two years that I don’t think it’s something for me. That doesn’t mean I judge people who have gone and played [LIV Golf]. One of the things I’ve realized over the past two years is people can make their own decisions for whatever they think is best for themselves and who are we to judge them for that? For me, my future is here on the PGA Tour.”

Exclusive: Rory McIlroy tells @ToddLewisGC that LIV Golf rumors are false and, "I will play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career." Tune into Golf Today at 5 p.m. EDT for more. pic.twitter.com/PIPAWMIWGh — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) April 16, 2024

McIlroy was the most outspoken critic of LIV Golf and the fracture the Saudi-backed league has caused in the professional game, but he has softened that stance following last June’s framework agreement between the Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and has repeatedly called for a reunification.

“The game is way better with all of us together,” McIlroy said. “There are obviously some really good players on LIV that would be a great addition to this field this week, and they’re not here, unfortunately."

The world No. 2 was also asked how his name ended up linked to LIV Golf, which signed Jon Rahm to a deal last December.

“Over the past two years there’s been so many rumors of guys, and the one thing I’ve realized as well is guys need to keep an open mind. I’m sure there’s players who are still playing on the PGA Tour who still talk to the guys from LIV and had offers,” he said. “It’s never even been a conversation for us. It’s unfortunate that we have to deal with it; this is the state that our game’s in. I’ll play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career.”