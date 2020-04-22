Rookie wide receiver rundown: Alabama duo, CeeDee Lamb highlight elite WR class in 2020 NFL Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft nearly here, football analyst Liz Loza offers a snapshot of the top prospects at each position that will include their pro comparison and best fantasy fit. Here, you have the top wide receivers in the class: The Alabama Crimson Tide’s Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma Sooner CeeDee Lamb, LSU Tiger Justin Jefferson, and Baylor Bear Denzel Mims.

Speedster Henry Ruggs III far from a one-dimensional player

Origin Story

Ruggs has the words “I will do something great. I will be something great.” tattooed on his right leg in remembrance of his best friend Rod Scott, who was tragically killed in a car accident. It was Scott who urged Ruggs to shift his focus from basketball to football and persuaded him to try out for the high school squad.

Super Power

After posting the third-fastest 40-yard dash time (4.27 seconds) in NFL Combine history, Ruggs’ quicks certainly have people talking. While his long speed is obvious, the blazer’s immediate acceleration makes his play all the more electric.

Greatest Weakness

At 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, Ruggs’ frame is far from imposing. While there’s a compelling toughness to his game, Ruggs’ size (and lack of a high catch radius) prevent him from being a hyper-physical player who boxes out and consistently excels in contested situations.

Overview

More than a one-dimensional speedster, Ruggs is a versatile player with soft hands and a surprising amount of grit for his size. A clean and explosive route runner, the Alabama product has the experience and skill to make an immediate impact at the next level working in the slot, as an outside deep threat, or on special teams.

Key Stat

Posted the highest receiver rating in the FBS in 2019 with a score of 152.2, per Sports Info Solutions.

Comp

At his ceiling, he’s Tyreek Hill (and if he falls short, he’s Ted Ginn).

Fantasy Fit

The 21-year-old would be a substantial addition to the Eagles, a team desperate for speed and depth behind a 33-year-old DeSean Jackson. The Broncos are another franchise that makes sense, as Ruggs’ skillset would complement emerging No. 1 WR Courtland Sutton.

Can Alabama's Jerry Jeudy take a team like the Raiders to the next level?

Origin Story

The proud big brother to a sister ten years his junior, Jeudy was informed of little Aaliyah’s passing moments after he and his Deerfield Beach teammates mounted a quarterfinal victory over Delray Beach Atlantic. Since then Jeudy has dedicated his football career to Aaliyah’s memory, and his mother.

Super Power

From body control to boundary awareness, there’s a lot to like about Jeudy’s game. His ability to run a diverse and well-honed route tree, however, is what stands out the most. A crisp route runner with polish beyond his years, Jeudy’s ability to break fast and bend a stem is already pro-level.

Greatest Weakness

At 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds, Jeudy isn’t exactly swole, which means he’s not built to be the most physically dominating player. As such, he sometimes disappointed in contested catch situations.

Overview

A long strider with YAC prowess and big-play ability, Jeudy is a route technician who wins with finesse over physicality. He projects to be an immediate starter in the NFL, working outside and/or as a big slot receiver.

Key Stat

Won the Biletnikoff Award after leading the SEC in receiving touchdowns (14) in 2018.

Comp

Think Chad Johnson’s size, but with the fluidity of Amari Cooper.

Fantasy Fit

Considering Tyrell Williams’ durability issues and despite the late-season emergence of Hunter Renfrow (and the addition of Nelson Agholor), the Raiders need receiver depth. An advanced route-runner and versatile player like Jeudy would be a relatively low-cost asset for a franchise in the midst of a reboot. The Alabama product is likely to be one of the first wideouts selected in April, assuming Vegas picks at the 12-spot.

Who's gonna select Jerry Jeudy in the NFL Draft?

Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb is a physical, versatile threat

Origin Story

Lamb’s given name is Cedarian. When he was 9 years old, however, a Pee Wee football coach gifted him with the nickname CeeDee. The coach said he wanted a way to identify the young player in a more immediate way ... and “Cedarian” was just too long.

Super Power

Instincts. Lamb knows how to catch, he knows when to drag his feet, why he should speed up or slow down, and what’s coming next. A physical player with a seemingly inexhaustible bag of tricks, the Biletnikoff finalist is a YAC monster who can work all three levels of the field.

Greatest Weakness

Lamb is quick, but he doesn’t have top-end straight-line speed. He posted a respectable 40-yard-dash time of 4.5 seconds at the Combine (23rd among participating WRs), but he’s not a blazer.

Overview

After catching 62 passes for over 1,300 yards and 14 scores in 2019, Lamb was named a first-team All-American. With elite ball skills and excellent body control, Lamb projects to work as a big-slot or Z-receiver at the next level. What he lacks in long-speed he makes up for in physicality and versatility.

Key Stat

Per Sports Info Solutions, Lamb averaged the most yards per reception in 2019 with 21.4 YPR.

Comp

A popular comp is DeAndre Hopkins, but I see a lot of Chris Godwin in Lamb’s game.

Fantasy Fit

Philip Rivers would certainly appreciate a crafty young receiver like Lamb, but after trading away their first-round pick to San Francisco in exchange for DL DeForest Buckner I doubt the Sooner will still be on the board by the time the Colts are on the clock.

The Jets — who are currently slated to select 11th overall — make a lot of sense. Given the weapons that franchises like the Cardinals and the Browns have surrounded their young QBs with, it would behoove Gang Green to do the same for Sam Darnold.

Justin Jefferson could be pass-catcher Eagles or Packers need

Origin Story

Both of his older brothers also competed for LSU Football. Jordan was the Tigers’ QB (he’s now a receivers coach at Colorado State) and Rickey played Safety.

Super Power

The kid is smooth. His ability to maneuver — whether tracking the ball, varying route tempo or adjusting mid-air — is all executed with seemingly effortless precision.

Greatest Weakness

While a strong Combine performance bolstered his draft stock, there are still concerns about his athletic ceiling. Despite a competitive toughness, Jefferson’s size (6-foot-1 and 202 pounds) and subsequent play strength are far from imposing.

Overview

Deployed predominantly from the slot while at LSU, Jefferson is a high-floor player who demonstrates excellent ball skills, body control, and route technique. Highly productive in college, the Louisiana native is a capable chain mover who projects to work as a solid No. 2 in the NFL.

Key Stat

Jefferson didn’t catch a single ball in his first year as a Tiger (2017). Just two years later, however, he led the nation with 111 grabs and posted the second-most scores with 18 receiving TDs (just behind teammate Ja’Marr Chase, who managed 20).

Comp

An underwhelming Keenan Allen and/or a smoother Tyler Boyd.

Fantasy Fit

As much as I’d like both Philly and/or Green Bay to add a speedster to their respective rosters, both squads could use a reliable pass-catcher to bolster relatively thin receiving corps. The Eagles officially moved on from slot-man Nelson Agholor, which makes room for a player with Jefferson’s skillset. On the other hand, some notable draftniks have comped Jefferson to Davante Adams, so a next-gen situation could make sense for the Packers.

Meet the next physical beast at WR, Denzel Mims

Origin Story

Despite coming from a football family (his three older brothers played high school ball, his cousin excelled at the college level, and his uncle was a running back at Baylor), Mims had early aspirations of making it to MLB.

During his freshman year of high school, however, an injury to his pitching arm derailed that dream. Regardless, the Texas native continued to excel in athletics, earning honors in three different sports (football, basketball, and track) throughout his career at Daingerfield High.

Super Power

There’s no denying Mims’ athleticism and ball skills, but his catch radius is otherworldly. A natural ball tracker with awesome length (6-foot-3), Mims knows how to get vertical, highpoint with ease, and win in contested situations. He is an inaccurate passer’s dream.

Greatest Weakness

Mims addressed concerns about his speed and overall athleticism at the NFL Combine, recording top-five numbers in the 40-yard-dash (4.38 seconds), broad jump (131 inches), and three-cone drill (6.66 seconds). While the measurables are all undoubtedly there, questions about his route-running remain. The Baylor product has certainly flashed technique, but the tree he ran was far from diverse ... and the polish he displayed lacked specificity as well as consistency.

Overview

A multi-sport standout, Mims is in possession of jaw-dropping physical gifts including size, speed, and burst. His exceptional body control and breathtaking boundary awareness provide him the skills necessary to excel as an outside X receiver and red zone weapon at the next level.

Mims has struggled with focus drops and his routes lack attention to detail, but his competitive toughness, play strength, and ability to gain yards after contact suggest promising fortitude and potential versatility as a Z receiver.

Key Stat

Managed the fourth-highest SPARQ score among rookie WRs at 94.6 percent.

Comp

Somewhere between a “fast” Alshon Jeffery and an “aggressive” Tyrell Williams.

Fantasy Fit

After sending Stefon Diggs (and a seventh-rounder) to Buffalo, Minnesota now has two first-round picks and the need for an outside receiver. Mims’ route-running doesn’t hold a candle to Diggs’, but his speed and physicality would fill the Vikings’ need for a strong possession presence.

