Rookie stat projections: Green Bay Packers

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Packers draft picks and project some stats for the early role players:

Edge Rusher Lukas Van Ness

Sacks: 7.0

Tackles for loss: 9.0

The trend of taking defensive players in the first round continues for Green Bay with the super-talented Lukas Van Ness selection. Though he may not break the starting lineup in his rookie year (he didn’t start a game in college either), he should be hard to keep off the field in a rotation given his physical skills. Having fresh pass rushers is invaluable in the league, and it doesn’t get much better than Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness.

Tight End Luke Musgrave

Catches: 40

Yards: 480

Touchdowns: 6

Jordan Love gets a new weapon with the departure of franchise staple Robert Tonyan. The Packers pursued a high-ceiling tight end, who was not super productive in college, but Musgrave projects well to a big receiving threat at the next level.

Wide Receiver Jayden Reed

Catches: 45

Yards: 540

Touchdowns: 3

Jayden Reed could immediately come in for Green Bay and infiltrate a young receiving core. With Christian Watson and Romeo Dubbs established outside, Reed could be the camp favorite to be the starting slot receiver should he be able to show off his impressive skillset early.

