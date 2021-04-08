Rookie Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Eric Edholm and Liz Loza
·1 min read

Follow the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Welcome to this year's Rookie Snapshot, our miniseries where Liz Loza and Yahoo Sports NFL Draft analyst Eric Edholm take a deep dive into the top prospects — and future fantasy stars — set to join the league.

On this episode, our experts analyze the wide receivers coming through the 2021 NFL Draft:

  • Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

  • DeVonta Smith, Alabama

  • Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

  • Kadarius Toney, Florida

  • Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

You’ll learn the one word you can use to describe each prospect, a key stat from their college days, which NFL player they compare to best and finally, Liz & Eric play GM matchmaker and pick the NFL team that fits with their skillset the best.

Liz and Eric will be back with episode two next week to discuss the crown jewel of college prospects: the 

Quarterbacks!

Breaking down the top five receivers from the 2021 NFL Draft.
