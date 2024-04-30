Rookie QB Devin Leary talks about joining Ravens and playing with Lamar Jackson

After being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary spoke with the media. Leary was asked about his reaction to joining a room with Lamar Jackson.

“[It’s] a blessing, a blessing,” Leary said. “Honestly, [I was] completely took by surprise. I talked to [quarterbacks] Coach [Tee] Martin at the Combine and had an awesome conversation. [I] got to talk ball with him, and I just remember telling him, ‘Coach, anything that I can do to help this team win is why I want to be a part of the Ravens.’ To get that call and kind of turn my whole world around was truly a dream come true.”

Leary was then asked about his thoughts on playing with Jackson specifically.

“Man, [he’s a] a dawg, a dawg,” Leary said. “When I committed to NC State out of high school, he was someone who obviously I followed. Being able to play in the ACC and turn on film in the past, being able to see him carve up defenses, [it’s] really an awesome opportunity for me to come in and meet him and learn behind him, and obviously just help as much as I can in that quarterback room to bring value.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that veteran quarterback Josh Johnson will remain the backup to Jackson this season while Leary has the chance to develop.

