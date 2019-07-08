Rookie Orientation: D.K. Metcalf - The Captivating Specimen

Episode 8 of Rookie Orientation features D.K. Metcalf, a physical freak out of Ole Miss who took an unexpected tumble down the draft board, before landing with the receiver-needy Seahawks.

From the shirtless pictures, to the jaw dropping display of speed, from the draft day tumble to falling right into a potentially perfect situation. The tales told during the evaluation process for Metcalf proved more fascinating at every turn.

