Rookie OL Dawson Deaton tears ACL, out for year

The hits keep coming for the Cleveland Browns. Injuries are a part of the game for every team but they become problematic if major ones come to key contributors or when multiple injuries happen to the same position.

So far, the biggest loss for the Browns was KR/PR/WR Jakeem Grant’s season-ending Achilles injury. New starting center Nick Harris went down on the second snap of the team’s opening preseason game with a knee injury but he has yet to be ruled out for the year even if it is expected.

Monday came with another injury at the center position as Dawson Deaton, Cleveland’s seventh-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft, was carted off the field. Late Monday night came word that he too will miss the entire season:

An MRI confirmed #Browns C Dawson Deaton suffered a torn ACL in practice today, sources say. After Cleveland lost starter Nick Harris the other day, another player at the position goes down. Ethan Pocic and Brock Hoffman still standing, though. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 16, 2022

Michael Dunn and Hjalte Froholdt rotated in to provide some depth at the position on Monday.

With Harris likely done for the season, many wondered if veteran J.C. Tretter could be in line for a return to the Browns. While Tretter’s injuries have kept him from practicing for most of the last three years, the veteran was a solid performer on game days.

Cleveland will have to get down to 85 players on their roster as of Tuesday which will include Deaton being placed on injured reserve.

