Rookie LB Evan Weaver among 4 protected practice squad players in Week 12

The Arizona Cardinals protected four practice squad players this week, making it so they cannot be signed by another team until next week. There is a new name in the four players.

According to Tuesday’s NFL transaction report, the Cardinals protected the following four players:

TE Evan Baylis

DL Michael Dogbe

LB Evan Weaver

CB Jace Whittaker

Baylis has been signed to the active roster and has played games. Dogbe was elevated this last week and plays. Whittaker has gotten playing time.

The new name is Weaver, the Cardinals’ sixth-round pick this year but did not make the team. The Cardinals do not appear to have any depth issues at linebacker but the first injury report of the week has not been released yet. It will come out Wednesday afternoon.

Baylis’ protection makes sense because of the status of tight end Darrell Daniels, who missed last week’s game with an ankle injury. Likewise, the Cardinals currently only have four defensive linemen on the 53-man roster. Whittaker gives extra depth in the secondary and special teams flexibility.

The Cardinals currently have two vacancies on the 53-man roster after safety Deionte Thompson was placed on the COVID list. More roster moves are certainly to come before Sunday.

List

NFC West recap: Rams take over 1st place in division

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



