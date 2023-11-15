Ron Washington introduced as Angels manager, promises to 'run the West down'

Angels manager Ron Washington places his hand over his heart as he shows off his new Angels jersey and hat during an introductory news conference at Angel Stadium on Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Ron Washington, in his introductory news conference as the newest Angels manager, made his message clear. The Angels will be a force to be reckoned with while he's in charge.

“Our whole focus is going to be to run the [American League] West down,” Washington said on Wednesday at Angel Stadium in front of a crowd of present Angels players, alumni, media members, and team employees.

“And you can take that to the bank and deposit.”

The 71-year-old Washington was signed last week to a two-year deal to become the 23rd manager in franchise history, and the Angels' fourth since the Mike Scioscia era (2000-18).

Washington, who last managed with the Texas Rangers from 2007-14, had been the third-base coach for the Atlanta Braves since the 2017 season.

Washington and Dave Roberts of the Dodgers are the only Black managers in the majors, after Dusty Baker retired from his position with the Houston Astros last month. Washington replaces Phil Nevin, whose contract for next season was not picked up by the Angels.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

