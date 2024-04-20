Roman Gabriel, former NC State and pro quarterback who was the AP NFL MVP in 1969, dies at 83

Roman Gabriel, the former North Carolina State quarterback who was the 1969 NFL MVP with the Los Angeles Rams, died Saturday. He was 83.

Gabriel's son, Roman III, announced his father's death in a social-media post, saying he had “passed away peacefully" that morning of natural causes at home.

Gabriel was a two-time player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference (1960 and 1961) while at N.C. State, becoming the first ACC quarterback to throw for 1,000 yards in a season.

He ended up being the No. 2 overall NFL draft pick of the Rams, where he played from 1962-72 before playing with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1973-77. He was the MVP in 1969, throwing for 2,549 yards and 24 touchdowns to go with five rushing scores.

He was a Pro Bowl pick four times. He threw for 22,223 yards and 154 touchdowns in his 11-year career with the Rams, leaving that franchise as its career leading passer.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

Gabriel also had acting roles in TV and movies. His list of projects included the 1968 film “Skidoo” headlined by Jackie Gleason, and the 1969 film “The Undefeated" starring John Wayne and Rock Hudson.

___

