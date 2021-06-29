Breaking News:

Report: Hawks star Trae Young (ankle) ruled out for Game 4 of East finals vs. Bucks

Rodney Harrison reveals how Bill Belichick takes analysts’ criticism

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read
In the middle of Rodney Harrison’s first season as an NFL analyst on NBC, he was tested, as he offered his thoughts on the Patriots’ controversial 4th -and-2 play against the Indianapolis Colts that year. Yup, the former Patriots safety has been on NBC’s “Football Night in America” since 2009.

With Harrison maintaining relationships with Patriots players and Bill Belichick, he was put in a tough spot, with criticism of the coach he once played for.

Harrison was uncomfortable to say the least, yet still managed to give his opinion. Now in his 13 season at the position, he has shown he is not afraid to criticize New England. With that being said, Harrison revealed Belichick’s reaction to his former player offering criticism.

“I was just up there for the Patriots Hall of Fame [in 2019], and Belichick told me and Willie McGinest, ‘Look, if you guys have to criticize me, I understand it. You have a job to do,’” Harrison told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I was like, ‘Coach, I have no problem with that!’ It was nice for him to say that, because somebody that gave me an opportunity, who really believed in you, the last thing you want to do is criticize him. But I had to do my job.”

If anything, Harrison’s story just goes to show that Belichick is not afraid to take everything in stride.

Stephon Gilmore appeared to take a jab at the Patriots and his contract on Twitter

