Rodgers takes XGT Mustang to Sonoma Trans Am pole

XGT’s Will Rodgers in the No. 12 Central Welding Supply Ford Mustang was quickest in qualifying, earning the Pole Award for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship at Sonoma Raceway with a time of 1m30.401s. Much like in practice Friday, the XGT class topped the speed charts, claiming the top four starting positions for Saturday’s race.

Thunderhill race one winner Tim Barber in the No. 33 DIG Motorsports Ford Mustang was fastest in the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series with a best time of 1m34.138s, while David Hampton in the No. 14 AR Motorsports Porsche Cayman GT4 CS MR was best in GT with a time of 1m39.559s.

“The weekend so far has been, honestly, pretty great,” said Rodgers. “Pretty flawless by this Chris Evans Race Cars/Jefferson Racing XGT program. These guys are the best in the business, so usually these weekends go pretty well. The car they provided me, as always, is lightning fast. These XGT cars are so much fun to drive. With the repave here at Sonoma, now that it’s super grippy, we’re going really fast. I had even more in me in qualifying, but I got stuck behind a lapped car coming to the line. I think we were definitely in the 1m29 bracket, which was my goal, but regardless, still on the pole. Happy about that. Again, I’m just excited to show the performance of these XGT cars, and why they belong as one of the top classes in the Trans Am Series. I’m honored to race these cars, and we’ll try to continue the winning streak later today.”

Race one of the Sonoma SpeedTour will be contested Saturday at 1:00 p.m. PT.

RESULTS

Story originally appeared on Racer