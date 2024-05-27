Rodgers kept Celtic 'believing', says Carter-Vickers

Cameron Carter-Vickers hailed Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers for instilling "calm" in his side en route to a league and cup double.

A successful season wasn't without its wobbles, but Saturday's Scottish Cup final capped off an impressive charge to end the campaign with two pieces of silverware.

United States defender Carter-Vickers says it took time for Northern Irish boss' methods to seep through, but once they did, the rewards were significant.

"There's always a lot of talk before these games about one team's better," he said. "But all the games we've played in this year have been close.

"There's always that belief. To be fair to the manager, I think that's what he did well throughout the season - keep us believing and keep us calm in the group.

"Whenever there's a new manager, it always takes a little bit for their ideas to settle into the group. Throughout the season, I think you can see the fruits of the work that we've done.

"We focus on ourselves and how we want to perform, and if we're confident if we can do that we can win these big games. This season, we have.