Rocket rise of Oak Creek lineman James Thomas leads to scholarship offer from Wisconsin

MADISON – A year ago Joel Paar didn’t exactly know what he had in James Thomas the football player, but as a person, Oak Creek’s football coach liked what he saw.

And at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Paar knew the sophomore right tackle had the measurables college coaches find intriguing.

It was that perfect storm when a high school player checks all the boxes to be a top scholarship prospect.

“So many times, coaches come in here and I’ve got a great high school football player, but he’s not the right height, weight, logistics and numbers,” Paar said. “James has those numbers and the way he asks questions, the way he tries to get better, the way he works and the way he got better at the end of the year make me very confident that he’s somebody who is that level of player.”

Oak Creek offensive lineman James Thomas (77) runs on to the field with his teammates before the Knights' home game with Franklin on Sept. 21, 2023.

Thomas carried himself so well the coaches at Oak Creek placed a call to the Wisconsin Badgers last spring to vouch for a kid who had yet to play a down for them.

Their message: Keep an eye on this guy.

UW did and earlier this month head coach Luke Fickell’s staff made Thomas the first in-state 2026 prospect known to receive a scholarship offer from the Badgers.

Two D-I offers in less than a month. What a difference a year makes.

“It’s really exciting. It’s a lot all at once,” Thomas said. “First of all I’m new to all of this. This is my first year ever doing this so for all this attention and all these looks to be coming in so fast, it’s a little overwhelming, but I can deal with it.”

James Thomas has "the want and the drive" to improve

Thomas’ star is definitely on the rise in recruiting circles. It is an impressive climb for a player who not only made his varsity debut this season but also suited up for the high school team for the for the first time.

“He’s got to continue to get better still, but he’s got the want and the drive,” Paar said. “The biggest thing about James is that he is so willing to take coaching and get better that I’m willing to put my name behind him because I know it’s all in front of him.”

Thomas visited Wisconsin for a camp last summer and was a guest for the Georgia Southern game last season, but his first scholarship offer came from Arkansas.

He announced that offer on X on March 15. Wisconsin extended its offer when Thomas visited spring practice April 6.

Wisconsin Badgers football mailbag: The transfer portal, line depth and in-state recruiting

He had a feeling the Badgers would give him an offer, but offensive line coach AJ Blazek still managed to catch him off guard.

“It was my little brother’s birthday weekend that weekend and (offensive line) Coach Blazek had us call my little brother up," Thomas said. "We were telling him happy birthday and (Blazek) was like for your birthday present we’re going to give your brother a full scholarship to play ball at Wisconsin.

“I was kind of speechless. I was just sitting there with my mouth open like what? I didn’t know how to react to it.”

Despite having a couple of scholarship offers as well as interest from Iowa State, Thomas is so under the radar at this point that Rivals, 247sports, ESPN and On3 have not rated him yet.

Thomas came to Oak Creek from St. Augustine Prep

Thomas flew under the radar for good reason. Before this past season, his experience playing organized football came from youth club teams. He began his freshman year at St. Augustine Prep, which doesn't have a football team, and transfered for Oak Creek in December 2022.

"It’s been a really cool thing to get to know him," Paar said. "He’s got nothing but energy. He’s a positive kid. He’s a big human being. .... And he can run. He can dunk. Athletic. Really hasn’t come close to taping his potential."

Thomas was a starter for the entire season for the Knights, who went 8-3 and reached the second round of the playoffs, but didn’t hit his stride until late.

Despite his relative inexperience, he didn’t shy away from the physical nature of the game.

“I feel like my strengths were speed and overall strength,” Thomas said. “In the beginning of the season I really wasn’t that good because it was my first year, but as the season progress I definitely came out of my shell and performed how I was supposed to perform.”

Since his visit to Wisconsin, Thomas made a trip to Arkansas last weekend. This weekend he plans to visit Notre Dame.

More are likely to come and with the interest of Division I programs will come higher expectations.

“I’m completely fine with that,” he said. “I give myself high expectations for next season before the offers.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Rocket rise of Oak Creek's James Thomas leads to offer from Wisconsin