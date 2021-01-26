Robinson: I think Brett Favre told Aaron Rodgers not to trust Packers front office | Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast
Senior NFL Writers Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson discuss what’s next for Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers. Could the Packers have another ugly divorce with a Hall of Fame quarterback? It sounds like Brett Favre is telling Rodgers to watch his back. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.