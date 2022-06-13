Keith Smith: Robert Williams is once again listed as questionable for NBA Finals Game 5.

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Robert Williams questionable with left knee soreness

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Celtics once again say Robert Williams is questionable for Game 5 with left knee soreness.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Robert Williams is once again listed as questionable for NBA Finals Game 5. – 7:43 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Can Robert Williams win Finals MVP?!?

@talkhoops & @Amin Elhassan think he has as good a case as anyone 🏆

#NBAFinals | #AllAbout18 pic.twitter.com/ozundqIsBj – 5:43 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Robert Williams isn’t sure if he tweaked his knee jumping or landing late in Game 4 but says he’s feeling better now. He’s relieved to have more of his usual explosion the past couple games and feels more himself. – 4:46 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka says the Celtics are hopeful Rob Williams can play tomorrow, and that they watched the film and never found a clear moment where he hurt his knee.

Looked like it may have happened landing from a contest around the 5 minute mark of the fourth quarter. – 4:22 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Injury updates ahead of Game 5

-Steph Curry said his foot feels “great”

-Robert Williams tweaked his knee and asked to come out of Game 4, but Celtics are “optimistic” he will be available tomorrow night, per Udoka – 4:21 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said Rob Williams did tweak his knee during Game 4, but he doesn’t know when it happened.

Udoka added that Williams is “feeling better” with the days off and that he anticipates him being “good to go” for Game 5. – 4:21 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said Robert Williams “didn’t do a specific thing” that bothered him before he started hobbling the other night. He’s feeling better and Udoka is optimistic he’ll be good to go in Game 5. – 4:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

We’ll hear from Ime Udoka momentarily, as the Celtics start media availability prior to NBA Finals Game 5.

Yes, I assume there will be some sort of update (non-update?) on Robert Williams. – 4:16 PM

