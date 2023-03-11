Robert Kraft releases statement on Devin McCourty retirement

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement on Friday, and reactions began to pour in from different levels of the Patriots’ organization. Owner Robert Kraft released a statement on Friday, as McCourty officially hung up the cleats.

The safety was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He established himself as a model of consistency on the New England defense, recording 35 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries in a decorated career. He tallied 971 tackles and three sacks in 13 seasons of play.

The former Rutgers star most recently denied a request to go to the Los Angeles Chargers, as tweeted by Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day on Thursday.

In the meantime, Kraft released a lengthy statement, as another Patriots legend rode off into the sunset.

“As a Patriots fan, it’s always bittersweet to see such an iconic player announce his retirement, but I couldn’t be happier for Devin, Michelle, and the McCourty family or more thankful to his mother, Phyllis,” part of the statement read. “Through his individual performance and overall leadership, Devin has been such an important part of the success we have enjoyed over the past 13 seasons, including each of our last three Super Bowl championships.”

Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Devin McCourty’s retirement: pic.twitter.com/uxpwtsxheD — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 10, 2023

New England will now have to find some help at the safety position with news of McCourty’s retirement. Jordan Poyer and Jesse Bates headline the safety free-agent class, and one has to wonder if the Patriots will make a move.

