Road America Cup qualifying results: Chase Elliott wins pole

Chase Elliott has won the pole position for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America (3 p.m. ET, USA Network), claiming his second pole of the season.

Elliott turned the fastest lap (2 minutes, 14.427 seconds) among the 10 drivers that advanced to the final round of qualifying from the preceding two group sessions.

Last year at Road America, Elliott had to start 34th after two stoppages in qualifying kept him from posting a lap. He was still able to win.

On Sunday, he’ll have a much clearer view coming to green as he tries to repeat in Wisconsin.

“It was a little more fun that I thought it was gonna be, for sure,” Elliott told NBC Sports. “Hopefully, the results are the same tomorrow as they were last year. That’s what’s important.

“…We’ll try to go to work and see if we can get it driving like it needs to for tomorrow. I think it’s gonna be really, really hard to pass, based on what I saw there in (Saturday) practice.

“It’d be nice to keep track position as long as we can. (It’s) always a tough thing at road courses to manage that balance of what to do at what time, so we’ll see.”

Chase Briscoe posted the second-fastest lap (2 minutes, 14.465 seconds) in the final round to earn the outside front row starting position. However, he was not pleased with his effort.

“I did a terrible job,” Briscoe told NBC Sports. “I was more sideways than I was going straight. I feel like I gave up six-tenths (of a second) pretty easily, just in different corners.

“My team definitely deserves the pole. The driver doesn’t deserve the pole. I just didn’t do a very good job.”

Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (2 minutes, 14.672 seconds) and Tyler Reddick (2 minutes, 14.740 seconds) are set to line up on Row 2.

Behind them in Row 3 will be Austin Cindric (2 minutes, 14.780 seconds) and Michael McDowell (2 minutes, 14.793 seconds).

During the session, NBC Sports’ Kim Coon reported that Kyle Busch – who failed to reach the final round of qualifying – will have to start from the rear Sunday due to an engine change. In her report, Coon said that Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team only said they found something in the engine they didn’t like.

The No. 27 Team Hezeberg Ford (driver Loris Hezemans) failed pre-qualifying inspection twice. The No. 27 team subsequently lost pit selection for Sunday. Additionally, a team member, engineer Jonah Karpinski, was ejected.

Road America Cup qualifying results: Chase Elliott wins pole originally appeared on NBCSports.com