Rivals Rankings Week: New 2020 DL rankings

Rivals continued to roll out its updated rankings for the Class of 2020 and our focus today is on the defensive linemen. The best of the bunch is Jordan Burch, and he is likely to take his recruitment deep into 2019, making a decision after at least some of the five allotted official visits.

Some of the top defensive linemen committed over the summer, another could be close to a decision and below is a brief overview of the biggest storylines coming out of the rankings update as we brace for the season.

TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Alabama, LSU and Texas

Since the last rankings update, more big names have placed themselves on a commitment list. Some of the top programs in the country have added big pieces in recent weeks in the trenches.

After an impressive spring and summer, defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy continues to trend upward. The four-star moved up 11 spots to No. 62 this cycle and he recently committed to home-state LSU.

When talking LSU football, Alabama comes up often, due to some of their battles over the last decade. LSU landed Roy, and not to be out-done, the Crimson Tide landed Timothy Smith. Alabama likes to dip into Florida to recruit Sunshine State stars, and that is what they did with Smith.

Vernon Broughton was once viewed as a Texas A&M lean, but he committed to Texas in mid-July. Broughton is a versatile defensive lineman. He is ranked as a strongside end, but could easily slide inside to help the Longhorns at defensive tackle on the next level due to his size and skill set.

TEAM TO WATCH: Tennessee

Tennessee only signed four in-state prospects in 2019, but the Volunteers already have five committed in 2020. They will add more from the home state this cycle, and two could be four-star defensive linemen.

Tyler Barron and Jay Hardy are athletic defensive linemen that the Vols look to be in a good position to land. Barron said a few more official visits could be taken before he makes his decision, but Tennessee has to like the place it sits in after another strong visit a few weeks ago.

Hardy, like Barron, was back in Knoxville for the pool party July 26, and although he is pretty quiet about his recruitment, the chatter is heavy that Tennessee is the favorite. All five official visits may be taken before a decision, but with Hardy, a surprise commitment is not out of question.

Tennessee has made each a priority, and it will be a minor surprise if the Vols don’t land these two major in-state targets on the defensive line.

