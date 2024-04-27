Rivals Combine Series: Top performers from Dallas

DALLAS – More than 1,000 prospects showed up at the Rivals Combine Series on Saturday at Buddy Echols Field to compete for a shot to come back Sunday for the Rivals Camp. Among the selections for Sunday’s camp were these 11 prospects that stood out during the day.

You can always trust Allen will have quality talent down the pipeline and Jace Johnson proved that on Saturday, earning an invite to Sunday's camp as an edge rusher. He has clear explosion with a 4.7 40-yard dash, 30-inch vertical, a 121-inch broad jump, all while weighing 201 pounds.

He earned his first offer earlier this month from the UTSA Roadrunners.

One of the most eye popping prospects of the day, Landon Barnes has a great frame at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, and he looks the part of a top shelf pass rusher. Coming from a powerhouse program in Duncanville, Barnes will have plenty of opportunities to get to the quarterback.

He holds one offer from California, but should quickly garner more attention as he approaches his junior season.

A versatile athlete, Paython Porter plays both wide receiver and outside linebacker. He's an Impressive athlete, measuring in at 6-foot-4 with a 4.57 40-yard dash and 10-foot broad jump. Porter attends a strong Melissa program, has lots of upside as a 2026 prospect and earned a chance to compete on Sunday where he will show off his skills at linebacker.

He holds two offers, Missouri and Alabama A&M, and is on the radar for Oklahoma State.

The future of the quarterback position for Desoto, Legend Howell showed off some strong athleticism for the position with a 4.9 40-yard dash and a 112.5 broad jump. Does not yet hold any offers, but after moving into Desoto this offseason, he will be on the radars of both FBS and FCS programs.

In two varsity seasons at Bishop Lynch, Howell had just under 3,000 passing yards and 18 touchdowns passing.

The fastest man of the day, in a storybook ending, he was the final 40-yard dash of the day, in which he clocked a 4.31. He's very young as a 2027 prospect but has already produced for one of the best programs in Texas. He had 223 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman.

No offers in hand, but with his speed, they will come. He has received interest from Miami, SMU, UNLV, and others.

The youngest invitation sent out was to rising freshman Chase Hancock. He clocked a 4.8 40-yard dash and passes the eye test with his athletic profile. Hancock plays for a top-tier 7v7 organization in Hustle Inc. and will be a potential early starter for Pulaski Academy.

He has not yet earned an offer, but has visited LSU and Arkansas, among others.

ALSO INVITED

2026 S GRIFFIN TILLIS

2025 LB JAVON SINGLETON

2025 OLB ETHAN JOHNSON

2025 OT GRESHAM PERRY

2027 OT JAKE HILDEBRANDT

2027 QB Isaiah Rasheed