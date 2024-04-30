Rivals Camp Series Dallas: Recruiting Rumor Mill surrounding OL and DL

COPPELL, Texas – The Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas had a nice group of offensive and defensive linemen from the state of Texas and beyond on Sunday. There was recruiting news coming from that group as well. Here's the latest on several of those top prospects:





Berymon is a force on the interior of the defensive front. His brute strength has caught the attention of college programs nationwide. Berymon boasts an early offer from LSU and recently picked up an offer from Oregon, which included a FaceTime conversation with Dan Lanning. Both LSU and Oregon are in line to get Berymon on campus this summer.

Evers has already seen college coaches swinging through Flower Mound (Texas) High left and right, and that list is headlined by SEC programs like Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama and Georgia. Evers made early spring trips to see both Texas and Texas A&M, and was back at Oklahoma as well. Evers has seen his offer sheet swell up and is aiming to see more schools when the summer starts. Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and Michigan are on Evers' short list of camp visits.

Gilmore is one of several FBS prospects along his high school team's offensive line. The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder made spring visits to check out Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Oregon this spring. All three programs have put themselves in good spots early on ahead of what should be a more national tour come the summer. Gilmore is lining up camp visits to work out at Ohio State, Michigan and Alabama.

Another piece of that star-studded offensive line at Proper High School, Krempin has also drawn the eyes of college coaches that have swung through campuses. The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder has also been a standout on the track and field this spring. Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, SMU and LSU have all gotten the highly-touted offensive tackle on campus.

Lewis pledged to Missouri in a tight race with Houston and Tulane. The Tigers have been very active in Louisiana the past few recruiting cycles, and are aiming to bolster that trend with Lewis now on board. Lewis is scheduled to get back to Columbia at the end of May for an official visit. He is also set to make official visits to both Tulane and Houston. The Tigers are going to have to fend off both programs until the end with Lewis.

Nash is moving closer and closer toward the finish line of his recruitment after a busy spree of visits this spring. The four-star prospect has made several stops at Florida State and the Seminoles are program trending in the right direction with the De Kalb (Miss.) Kemper County lineman. The same can be said for Mississippi State and LSU. The new staff in Starkville is working feverishly to keep Nash in-state. Coming off another spring trip to Baton Rouge, LSU is right there in Nash's lead group with the Seminoles and Bulldogs. Nash is expected to slice his list of schools down again after spring football winds down.

The Aggies scored a massive victory on the recruiting trail earlier this spring by securing a commitment from Newman during their spring game weekend. Mike Elko and his staff are quickly putting in the work across the state of Texas and building up key areas of the roster like the offensive line. Newman is expected to continue to take official visits this summer ahead of his senior season at Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland High School. Newman is expected back at Texas A&M and also Texas for official visits in June.

College programs in and around the Lone Star State are quickly dialing in on Ojo. Texas Tech was in very early on the 6-foot-7, 280-pounder. Midway through the spring, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU and Oklahoma all entered the race for Ojo.

In the past few weeks, Ojo made spring stops to check out Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, TCU, Houston and Alabama, which entered the mix and is expected to remain a very viable option for him moving forward.

Robertson is a powerful interior lineman with size and a bounce in his step. The three-star prospect collected an offer from Mike Elko and new Aggies offensive line coach Adam Cushing soon after the new Texas A&M staff arrived in College Station.

Robertson has been a frequent visitor in Aggieland ever since – with stops also at Texas Tech and Texas a closer look.

The top prospect in the nation for the 2026 class, Stewart has been busy getting closer looks at USC, Ohio State, Miami, Auburn and Oregon in recent weeks. The elite defensive lineman has quickly meshed with new Trojans defensive line coach Eric Henderson, who is coming off a stint with the Rams coaching Aaron Donald and is originally from New Orleans.

Stewart is getting very comfortable on the West Coast after another trip out to Los Angeles. One program to watch this summer is LSU. The Tigers are expected to get the No. 1 prospect in the country back on campus.

Turntine III has been one of the off-season darlings with strong showings at multiple camp settings, including the Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas over the weekend. The TCU legacy is drawing the eyes of college coaches around the region and is garnering even more national looks as spring football gets going.

Turntine has made visits to Texas, TCU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma this spring, and the Longhorns are trending in the right direction after hosting him and his family for the spring game. In the past week, Alabama, LSU and Ohio State are a few of the offers that have rolled in for the elite tackle prospect. Turntine is working on visits to check out LSU and Ohio State this summer, as well as trips back to Austin.