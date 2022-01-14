Rising belief that Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield will be traded

NBA Central: There is a ‘rising belief’ around the league that Sacramento will trade Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield before the trade deadline, per @Marc Stein (Via https://t.co/NtvBwLVbPN) pic.twitter.com/90343tSpl6

Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 11:04 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry even laughed about Buddy Hield telling him “to relax and calm down” in that moment, Gentry said he even reminded his coach that he drafted him in New Orleans. – 4:07 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said he apologized to Buddy Hield today in front of the team at practice after lighting him up during the game last night. Gentry said he was actually wrong in what he was trying to bring attention to & buddy was actually right. – 4:04 PM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings take down LeBron James and his Lakers for the second time this season, find the offensive firepower in Wednesday’s 125-116 win in Sacramento.

Hear from De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Halibuerton, Harrison Barnes & Alvin Gentry.

FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/Yjtvqdrzaq pic.twitter.com/nRZ9xdwPH2 – 3:18 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes on the Kings’ big win. pic.twitter.com/099PsmwjTC – 1:24 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

“Mr. Double-Double” talks Harrison Barnes and the moment the batteries died in his remote mid game. pic.twitter.com/wIngXOCCc4 – 1:05 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

In consecutive responses, Frank Vogel says that LeBron and Harrison Barnes have been “shooting the crap out of the ball.” By his standards, this is a Richard Pyror-esque presser. AK – 12:45 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings beat the Lakers 125-116. De’Aaron Fox 29 points, Harrison Barnes 23 points, Marvin Bagley 16 points and 9 boards. LeBron James 34 points for LA. Kings snap the 5-game losing streak. – 12:25 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Lol Buddy Hield trying for a dead ball self-oop dunk and he misses, followed by him slipping with the ball and having to call timeout.

The gift that keeps on giving lol – 12:22 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Black Falcon has returned tonight. – 12:12 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield with a huge 3-ball. Nice hustle. Kings up 111-100. – 12:01 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Harrison Barnes with 21 points now, pushes Kings lead to 106-95 with 9:32 to go. His first 20-point night since Dec. 17 vs. Memphis – 11:58 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

A 40 point quarter for the Kings…where has this been? Best quarter Sacramento has enjoyed offensively in a long time. Kings lead the Lakers 101-90 headed to the 4th. De’Aaron Fox with 24, Harrison Barnes & Marvin Bagley with 16 each. LeBron James 22 for LA. – 11:52 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Alvin Gentry with some heated words for Buddy Hield on the sidelines.

Nothing dramatic. Just passionate coaching. Great to see. – 11:49 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield to the bench after that hoisted 3-ball. – 10:45 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Buddy Hield bringing the ball up the floor when Tyrese Haliburton & Davion Mitchell are in the game.

Sounds about right. – 10:32 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 1/12:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Marvin Bagley III

C – Alex Len – 9:31 PM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield are expected to be on the market. Barnes, in particular, will get a large amount of offers. However, one executive cautioned on believing they’ll make a move. -via Action Network / December 16, 2021