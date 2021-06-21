Rickie Fowler and wife Allison expecting baby in November

Rickie Fowler has seen an uptick in his golf game with three top-20 finishes on the PGA Tour in recent events, including finishing tied for eighth at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

He announced Monday on Instagram that life is getting better off the course, as well. Fowler and his wife, Allison, are expecting a baby girl to be born in November. Fowler married Allison Stokke, a former track and field athlete, in October of 2019.

The 32-year-old Fowler made the announcement with the line “Reservation for November … Fowler party of three” with the hashtag #girldad.

After being in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking for years, Fowler has dropped as far as No. 122 earlier this year. But private matches with Michael Jordan have boosted his game, Fowler said recently, and his play has improved. He is back to No. 91 with his sights on continued improvement.

Congrats to the expecting couple.