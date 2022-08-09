Rickie Fowler parts ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron

Rickie Fowler has parted ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported Tuesday.

Skvoron had been on the bag since Fowler turned pro in 2009. As a team, they won five times on the PGA Tour, including the 2015 Players Championship.

Down to 167th in the world ranking, Fowler has been in the midst of a lengthy slump as he looks to rediscover the form that made him one of the game's biggest draws. A year after missing the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career, Fowler sneaked into the postseason this year as the No. 125 seed after missing his last two cuts.

Fowler had just one top-10 in 21 events – and it was a tie for third in his second start of the season, last October. His struggles have been throughout the bag, as he ranked outside the top 125 in both ball-striking and putting.

Fowler will have Ben Schomin, the tour operations manager for Cobra Puma Golf, on the bag this week at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Lewis reported. Schomin also served as a temporary caddie for Bryson DeChambeau last summer.