Rick Pitino endorses Mark Pope's hire as Kentucky men's basketball coach

Former Kentucky men's basketball coach Rick Pitino gave a glowing endorsement of new coach Mark Pope.

Pitino posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, to recognize Pope, who was the captain of Pitino's 1996 "Untouchables" championship team.

“What a special day at the University of Kentucky. The leader, the captain of 'The Untouchables,' is coming home to lead the Wildcats,” Pitino said in the video about the former BYU head coach.

Pitino, who won his first NCAA title in 1996 with "The Untouchables," said hiring Pope was "an unbelievable choice" and that "nobody epitomizes Kentucky like Mark Pope."

Pitino confidently declared, "Mark Pope will go on to greatness; you can put it down."

Pitino endorsed Pope's offensive strategy, saying "nobody does it better" with 3-point shooting and moving off the ball. Pitino also said Pope's wins against Kansas and Baylor as well as making the 2024 NCAA Tournament in BYU's first season in the Big 12 bode well for the future. Most of all, Pitino believes Pope will be a successful recruiter and will be able to manage the NIL landscape.

“What some of you don’t realize is how good a basketball mind he has, how much a relentless recruiter he will be,” Pitino said. “Now, recruiting is different today. We’re now coaching all pros. The NIL has taken away amateur basketball and has made them professional athletes. I’m sure Kentucky is going to have strong NIL.”

In an interview with ESPN Lexington, Pitino offered to write Pope a check if he needs NIL help.

“I can assure you, if they need the NIL money, I’ll write the check,” Pitino said.

Reach sports reporter Brooks Warren at bwarren@gannett.com and follow him on X at @Broookksss.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Rick Pitino releases message on Mark Pope, offers to write NIL check