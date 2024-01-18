Richard Sherman has it right on Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Every year it seems the fanbase and members of the media want to put Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on the hot seat. Despite going 17 straight seasons without a losing season, the lack of playoff success continues to force this sort of speculation.

This is something former NFL player turned analyst Richard Sherman wants no part of. Sherman was on Undisputed and he made it clear unless he hears it from Tomlin, he doesn’t believe any of the rumors.

“Has Mike Tomlin ever been on the hot seat? I doubt it.”@RSherman_25 expects the Steelers to extend their HC this offseason pic.twitter.com/FX6N21p4oj — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 17, 2024

As much as many want to see The Rooney’s move on from Tomlin, we all understand this isn’t how they do business. No franchise in professional sports embodies consistency like the Steelers do. Three head coaches in 53 years is unprecedented. Tomlin has a job with the Steelers until he decides to move on and given the amount of passion he coaches with, he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

