Richard Sherman says NFL will use pass interference replay to 'control the outcome as they see fit'

We should have known that if any player in the NFL was going to have something to say about the surprising new rule that pass interference can be reviewed, it would be San Francisco 49ers corner Richard Sherman.

As you’d probably guess, Sherman isn’t a fan.

‘One sided game’

It’s a couple of days old now, but still worth noting that Sherman (and newly signed Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle) are not in favor of the change.

On Tuesday night, in response to a tweet by Pro Football Talk that the then-proposed change to let coaches ask for pass interference calls and non-calls to be reviewable had a good chance to get the needed “yes” votes, Sherman tweeted:

“Sounds about right. One sided game. One sided review,” he wrote.

Weddle responded, “Dumb dumb dumb.”

In recent years, defensive players have rightfully noted that nearly all rule changes and modifications have been done to favor offensive players and offense in general, and these Pro Bowl players don’t think this is any different.

The new rule, which currently is in place for just one year, does include offensive and defensive pass-interference calls and non-calls, so it does look like both sides are being taken into account.

‘Now they can control the outcome’

Sherman tossed a little bit of conspiracy theory into the fray as well, tweeting to Weddle, “Now they can control the outcome as they see fit.

“Every defendable pass looks like PI in slow motion.”

Weddle agreed, adding, “But I guess we were the crazy ones for thinking this shouldn’t [have] happened.” On his own Twitter feed, Weddle called the rule the “dumbest decision ever!!!!”

The missed PI call in the NFC championship game that led to the rule change was certainly egregious, but Sherman and Weddle probably aren’t the only players who don’t like the newest change.

