Richard Sherman blasts the Falcons for drafting Michael Penix Jr.

If you’ve ever been the main character on Twitter for a day you probably know how Falcons GM Terry Fontenot is feeling right now. While there are a few rare exceptions to the rule, the vast majority of analysts are absolutely lambasting Atlanta for the decision to pick Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Even mild-mannered Mina Kimes dragged the Falcons for their decision.

Here’s Richard Sherman getting his licks in on Undisputed.

“There are a lot of things you could’ve done besides drafting a QB you don’t need.”@RSherman_25 questions the Falcons decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. pic.twitter.com/5PIMJeuvfX — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 29, 2024

Consider us in that small minority of people who actually liked the pick. Yes, Kirk Cousins is slated to start for the next few years but we always advocate for drafting your next potential franchise QB before you need to find him. To name just a few, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers were all drafted when their teams already had established starters at quarterback.

You can make an even stronger case for Atlanta to do so, considering their QB1 will be 36 years old when next season begins and is coming off an ACL tear. Even if Cousins returns to form and the Falcons finally get back to the playoffs (2017 was their last appearance), we’re confident that the aggressive Penix has a higher ceiling than the conservative Cousins. In any case, it wouldn’t surpise us at all if Penix turns out to be the best QB in this class. Let’s revisit this in a few years.

