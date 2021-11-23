Richard Petty Motorsports signs multi-year deal with FOCUSfactor to sponsor Erik Jones' No. 43 Chevrolet

Erik Jones’ No. 43 Chevrolet will have a new primary sponsor for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, Richard Petty Motorsports announced Tuesday.

FOCUSfactor, a brain health supplement leader for nearly 20 years, has teamed up with Richard Petty Motorsports for the company’s first-ever NASCAR partnership. FOCUSfactor will be the main sponsor in 26 races next season, and that’s just the beginning. The two parties signed a multi-year agreement.

“I am really happy to welcome FOCUSfactor as a partner with Richard Petty Motorsports,” Jones said in the team’s news release. “With 26 races on board our Next Gen No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, it will be great to get behind this program and learn more about how we can support each other. Our team has really gained momentum over the last month of this year’s 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. We are even more focused on improving those finishes to start the new year strong, and with FOCUSfactor on board, we are guaranteed to be successful. It would be awesome to bring this new partner their first win — I cannot wait to get started with them.”

The 2021 season was Jones’ first with Richard Petty Motorsports. He ultimately finished 24th in the standings after failing to qualify for the NASCAR Playoffs. Through 36 races, he had six top-10 finishes and averaged a 19.7 finish overall.

Jones has now completed five full seasons in the Cup Series. He has two career wins — Daytona International Speedway in 2018 and Darlington Raceway in 2019 — from his time with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“NASCAR represents a very rich opportunity for FOCUSfactor,” said Jack Ross, chairman and chief executive officer at Synergy CHC Corp. “To be partnered with Richard Petty Motorsports and their rich history of excellence is an amazing opportunity for the FOCUSfactor brand. Having Erik Jones, a proven NASCAR Cup Series winner, and one of NASCAR‘s most talented young drivers, behind the wheel of our FOCUSfactor Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is something we are incredibly excited about.”

Richard Petty Motorsports and FOCUSfactor’s deal will begin Feb. 6 with the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and include the Feb. 20 season-opening Daytona 500 and the May 22 exhibition All-Star Race. Along with the paint scheme, FOCUSfactor will be prominently shown on Jones’ fire suit, the crew’s apparel and on the team’s transporter and pit box.

“We are looking forward to the 2022 season — part of that excitement is the rollout of the Next Gen car, but we are equally as excited to establish a new partnership with FOCUSfactor,” Richard Petty Motorsports chief executive officer Brian Moffitt said. “We await the opportunity to assist FOCUSfactor in leveraging our partnership across NASCAR and within the retail segment.”

