Richard Jefferson decides to 'end friendship' with LeBron James to skirt free agency talk

Richard Jefferson pleaded with fans and media to quit hounding him over the LeBron James decision and decided to “end” his friendship because of it. (AP)

Richard Jefferson has apparently had enough with the LeBron James questions.

The 17-year NBA veteran and friend of LeBron who played on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA championship team unfriended James via Twitter on Wednesday “so that the fans and media members can please stop asking me where his going in free agency.”

Here’s the complete statement.

My family & I would appreciate your privacy during this difficult time – Thank You! pic.twitter.com/7zKxZDjcUz — RoadTrippinPodcast🎧 (@RoadTrippinPod) June 27, 2018





Jefferson, like the rest of the NBA world, is clearly weary of the where-will-James-go obsession while simultaneously being fascinated by it. It’s an affliction that has plagued NBA players, executives, fans and media every time James has left his future in doubt heading into free agency.

James is a master at keeping his thoughts secret and the rest of the NBA hanging on his decisions. His friends don’t appear to be exceptions to that rule.

So just leave Jefferson alone, OK? Maybe one day he and James can be friends again.

