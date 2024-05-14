Reynolds collects 5 hits, Keller pitches gem as Pirates hold off late charge to beat Brewers

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Bryan Reynolds had the first five-hit game of his career and Mitch Keller threw six-shutout innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates held off a late charge from the Milwaukee Brewers for an 8-6 win on Monday night at American Family Field.

Jake Bauers came to the plate in the eighth inning against Josh Fleming with the Brewers trailing 7-2 and with one swing brought Milwaukee within one run with a grand slam to right field.

In the top of the ninth, Reynolds stepped into the box with four hits in four at-bats. His fifth hit of the game was his fifth home run of the season. The solo shot padded the Pirates’ lead by a run.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Firefighters react to unexpected death of beloved McCandless fire marshal Former Allegheny County coroner, world-renowned pathologist Cyril Wecht dies at 93 What would you get in the $5 meal deal proposed by McDonalds? VIDEO: Woman gives birth at Westmoreland County restaurant on Mother's Day Weekend DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts