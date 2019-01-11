Rex Ryan calls Bill Belichick 'the devil' while discussing Patriots-Chargers

On Sunday, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn will head to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, to coach his second-ever NFL playoff game.

Bill Belichick will be showing up for his 40th.

That discrepancy, according to Elias, is the biggest in league history, and it wouldn't be outlandish to think Lynn may be intimidated by the experience of his Patriots counterpart.

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan, who employed Lynn as a running backs coach, said he doubts that's the case.

"He’s not going to be intimidated by Bill Belichick, and a lot of coaches are," Ryan said. "But Anthony is not intimidated by the devil."

Yikes!

Anti-Belichick commentary isn't all that uncommon coming from Ryan, who famously said he wouldn't kiss the coach's rings back when the Jets hired him in 2009. Ryan went on to post a 5-12 record against the Patriots during his time with New York and the Buffalo Bills.

It's safe to assume Ryan will be rooting for his former colleague and the Chargers rather than New England this weekend.

