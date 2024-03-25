Rex & Lav: Valspar stunner a microcosm of bigger issues
Didn't see that coming, did you? A Peter Malnati win at the Valspar Championship — becoming the first PGA Tour policy board player director to win this season.
In this edition, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner state why this victory, by this player, was a microcosm of the Tour's battle of limited vs. full fields. They also go deep on Cam Young's 18th-hole collapse and his inability, thus far, to win on Tour. And they ask: Should we be worried about Justin Thomas entering the Masters? Check out the podcast below:
0:00: Sorry, haters – Lav is back from vacation
02:00: Postscript from Steve Sands' recent appearance on the pod
07:00: Why is no one taking Cam Young to task for his latest setback?
13:30: Scottie Scheffler's brilliance is putting everyone else's game under the microscope
18:00: What does Peter Malnati's win mean, big picture
24:30: In a new world-tour era, would it become stale without journeymen like Malnati?
30:00: Malnati wins as Tour policy board member
36:00: How worried are you about JT before the Masters
42:00: What's on the grill/Puerto Rico detox