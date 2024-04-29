Rex & Lav pod: Zurich, Adelaide show team golf can work — if done right

Rex & Lav pod: Zurich, Adelaide show team golf can work — if done right

The Zurich Classic couldn't have scripted a better result in New Orleans. LIV Golf seemed pretty pleased with its event — and itself — in Australia.

Both were proof that team golf has its place in the landscape and can succeed — if everything falls into place and is done right. In this edition, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner talk about both sites, both tours and where we are headed with the next major a few weeks away.